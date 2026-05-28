Watsonville man arrested for allegedly threatening mass shooting at school graduation

A man on California's Central Coast has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting at school graduation.

According to the Watsonville Police Department, the investigation began May 9, when a citizen reported the threat to police. The threat involved an unnamed school in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.

On Wednesday morning, detectives and the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team served a search warrant on Rodriguez Street. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Moises Resendiz, was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats.

Moises Resendiz, 21, was taken into custody by Watsonville police on May 27, 2026 after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting at a graduation involving a school in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District. Watsonville Police Department

Police said in a statement that Resendiz admitted to making a threatening comment on social media to "rage-bait the community."

A search did not find any guns and there were no guns registered to Resendiz, according to police.

"Any threats made on social media are taken seriously and will be fully investigated by our department without exception," police said in a statement.

Jail records show Resendiz remains in custody Thursday on $50,000 bail. A court date was not announced.