How to watch San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie's inauguration

CBS News Bay Area will be carrying the inauguration of San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie at Civic Center Plaza on Wednesday morning live on air and online.

The live coverage of the inauguration will commence at 11 a.m., a half an hour before the festivities are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. The mayor-elect will be making several appearances across San Francisco earlier Wednesday morning prior to the inauguration. The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour.

• What: Coverage of the inauguration of San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie

• Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

• Time: 11 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m.

• Location: San Francisco Civic Center

• On TV: KPIX 5 at 11 a.m.

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.