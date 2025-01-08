Watch CBS News
How to watch San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie's inauguration

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie holds interfaith ceremony before inauguration
San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie holds interfaith ceremony before inauguration 03:31

CBS News Bay Area will be carrying the inauguration of San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie at Civic Center Plaza on Wednesday morning live on air and online.

The live coverage of the inauguration will commence at 11 a.m., a half an hour before the festivities are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. The mayor-elect will be making several appearances across San Francisco earlier Wednesday morning prior to the inauguration. The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour.   

• What: Coverage of the inauguration of San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie

• Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

• Time: 11 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m.

• Location: San Francisco Civic Center

• On TV: KPIX 5 at 11 a.m.

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

