San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie to reorganize City Hall when he takes office

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie on Tuesday morning announced that his administration "will implement a new governance structure" when he takes office on January 8th of next year.

Lurie won a contentious race for mayor in a crowded field last month, declaring victory several days after the election and the morning following the concession of incumbent Mayor London Breed.

According to the release issued by Lurie, the reorganization will enable him "to deliver on his commitment to creating an administration rooted in accountability, service, and change."

The release noted that the current City Hall organization chart has 56 agencies reporting to the mayor through the chief of staff, with a centralized policy director. The planned new governance structure for Lurie's administration will alter the organization to a chief of staff and four policy chiefs who will report directly to Lurie. According to the release, the four policy chiefs will cover the areas of "Housing and Economic Development; Infrastructure, Climate and Mobility; Public Health and Wellbeing; and Public Safety."

Each of those four police chiefs will oversee "a portfolio of agencies representing between $2 and $6 billion in public spending." The individual police chiefs will additionally "provide strategic alignment across a number of city departments, thereby working as a partner to department heads" while reporting directly to the mayor.

The city administrator also will collaborate closely with the four chiefs to align those departments that fall under the city administrator's office.

"The current way of doing business at City Hall is outdated, ineffective, and lacks focus on outcomes," Lurie said in the announcement. "I am restructuring the office of the mayor so that your government is coordinated and accountable in delivering clean and safe streets, tackling the fentanyl crisis, rapidly building housing and ensuring a full economic recovery. The changes we're making at the top will help break down barriers to effective governance that impact every San Franciscan."

The release went on to note that plan would help Lurie fulfill his campaign promise of increased accountability with his administration, saying "this reorganization is a critical first step in ensuring that promise is kept."

The release also pointed out that San Francisco Planning and Urban Research (SPUR) made similar good governance recommendations in an August 2024 report. That report said "the lack of clear, coordinated action to address big challenges has led to a growing perception that the city government isn't responding quickly enough to meet the growing needs of the people it serves."

Last month, Lurie announced his transition team, which included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and retired Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White.

Lurie will become the city's 46th mayor when he takes office next year.