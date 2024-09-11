How to watch the CBS News Bay Area San Francisco mayoral debate

On Wednesday night, CBS News Bay Area hosts a debate in San Francisco featuring four mayoral candidates discussing the issues that matter most to voters.

Co-presented with KCBS All News radio and the San Francisco Examiner, the event will be held at the Julia Morgan Ballroom on California Street starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The candidates are expected to address some of the major concerns residents have about the city, including the fentanyl crisis and homelessness, crime and housing. Last week, CBS News Bay Area asked voter to use this form to send in questions to be asked during the debate.

While the debate was initially supposed to include all five people in the mayoral race, current San Francisco Mayor London Breed will not be in attendance.

"I am the mayor of San Francisco not just a candidate," she told CBS News Bay Area Tuesday afternoon. "I have to run the city and that includes meetings and everything else that I need to do so I have to be very selective about the number of the debates and the amount of time I'm able to be available for these kinds of opportunities."

Viewers can learn more about the main candidates in reporter Lauren Toms' "Beyond the Ballot" series of profiles:

London Breed ∙ Mark Farrell ∙ Daniel Lurie ∙ Aaron Peskin ∙ Ahsha Safaí



Below are details on how to watch either via traditional broadcast or livestream.

• What: CBS News Bay Area You Decide San Francisco Mayoral Debate

• Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

• Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Location: Julia Morgan Ballroom in San Francisco

• On TV: KPIX Channel 5

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device. The debate will also be streamed on the CBS News Bay Area YouTube page.