San Francisco mayoral candidates' positions on crime and public safety Four candidates for mayor of San Francisco held the latest in a series of debates Wednesday at the city's Julia Morgan Ballroom and began the evening describing their plans to tackle crime and public safety. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3z5J2Lp Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv