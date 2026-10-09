How to watch the 2026 San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships

The 2026 San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships under the Golden Gate Bridge was set to get underway Friday morning, with CBS News Bay Area is providing live coverage on air and online.

This year's parade of ships will once again features U.S. Navy ships after last years Fleet Week, which was notable because of the government shutdown at the time that prevented participation by the U.S. military.

The procession of ships advances from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge, with the reviewing stand at the Marina Green. The San Francisco Fire Department traditionally begins the parade with fire boats shooting jets of water into the air to celebrate the fleet's arrival. Organizers say the Parade of Ships is the largest of its kind on the West Coast.

The annual Fleet Week festivities honor the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy since 1981 through the efforts of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

ALSO READ: Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2026

San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships CBS SF

How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships

While the procession of ships can be seen anywhere along the San Francisco waterfront between the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge, CBS News Bay Area will be carrying the parade live for viewers.