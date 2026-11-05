Curry scores 29 as Warriors win 6th straight since 0-3 start, 120-100 over Heat

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Yaxel Lendeborg added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Golden State Warriors won their sixth straight game by beating the Miami Heat 120-100 on Thursday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Davion Mitchell contributed 22 points and eight assists and Bam Adebayo added 18 and 10 rebounds for Miami, which was outscored 26-9 during one crucial stretch of the third quarter and couldn't recover.

Draymond Green had a season-high 11 assists and Georges Niang scored 13 points off the bench as the Warriors extended their winning streak since starting the season 0-3.

Curry began 1 for 8 and was 2 of 10 at halftime before coming on in the third quarter and finishing 9 for 19 with six 3-pointers, just missing his fourth straight game with 30 or more points because he rested once the game was out of hand.

Former Splash Brother Klay Thompson scored 11 points in his return and reunion with his former Warriors team and received a warm ovation before tipoff. A night after Thompson hit a winning 3-pointer with a second left in overtime of a 117-116 victory at the Clippers, he finished 3-for-10 from the floor.

Andrew Wiggins also faced his old Golden State teammates and scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Heat in their third stop on a five-game West Coast road trip.

Miami is focused on defending the 3-point line, with coach Erik Spoelstra calling it "high on the priority list." The Warriors wound up 39% — 16 for 41 — from long range.

With his 3-pointer at the 7:03 mark of the opening quarter, Curry moved into 17th place on the NBA's career scoring list by passing Oscar Robertson (26,710).

Former Warriors assistant coach and Stanford star Jarron Collins attended the game as Golden State honored his late twin brother, Jason, on Pride Night.

Heat: Visit Sacramento on Sunday.

Warriors: Host the Magic on Saturday night.

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