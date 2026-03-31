Warren Buffett teams up with Steph & Ayesha Curry to revive charity lunch auction

Following a four-year absence, Warren Buffett is again auctioning off a private lunch for charity.

On Tuesday, the billionaire announced "A Seat At The Table", an auction for an exclusive lunch featuring the 95-year-old investor, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, lifestyle entrepreneur and author Ayesha Curry.

"This event is about coming together again — in a new way — with people I admire, to support work that truly matters. Partnering with Stephen and Ayesha to help launch something new in support of these communities is something I'm very happy to be part of," Buffett said.

For more than two decades, Buffett's lunches for charity raised more than $50 million for the San Francisco-based Glide Foundation, which provides meals, health care, job training and other services for the homeless. When Buffett announced the 2022 lunch would be his last, the auction raised $19 million from an anonymous donor.

In a statement, Buffett said the 2024 death of Glide's founder, the Rev. Cecil Williams, made him reconsider.

"During my hiatus, Cecil died, and I knew he left with the belief that Glide should never die," he said. "If this is as successful as I believe it will be, I think I can entice a similar – but much younger – partner to join Stephen."

This year's lunch will benefit Glide and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the Currys that helps young people in Oakland.

"For us, this is about using the platform we've been given to create something bigger than ourselves," the Currys said. "We've always believed that access can open doors, but what matters most is what you do with it. With this incredible auction, we are excited to turn this moment into real impact for students and families throughout the Bay Area community."

Bidding for the exclusive meal will take place on eBay beginning May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will close on May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific. According to a statement on the auction website, bidders must be prequalified, with bids starting at $50,000.

The winning bidder and up to seven guests will join Buffett and the Currys for an exclusive lunch in Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire Hathaway is based.

Lunch, which will take place at a location of Buffett's choosing, is scheduled for June 24.