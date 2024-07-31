Watch CBS News
Crime

Wanted 18-year-old shoplifting suspect jailed after officer spots her in Brentwood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/31/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/31/24 12:59

An observant Brentwood police officer spotted a wanted and prolific alleged shoplifter over the weekend and arrested her near a store.

Police said that on Sunday evening, an officer was patrolling the area of 2400 Sand Creek Road when he noticed a vehicle parked near Raley's. The officer recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 18-year-old Taylor Martin of Brentwood.

Martin, who police said is responsible for stealing more than $80,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores all over the Bay Area, was arrested for a felony warrant with a bail amount of $400,000.

The officer transported her to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.