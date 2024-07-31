Wanted 18-year-old shoplifting suspect jailed after officer spots her in Brentwood

An observant Brentwood police officer spotted a wanted and prolific alleged shoplifter over the weekend and arrested her near a store.

Police said that on Sunday evening, an officer was patrolling the area of 2400 Sand Creek Road when he noticed a vehicle parked near Raley's. The officer recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 18-year-old Taylor Martin of Brentwood.

Martin, who police said is responsible for stealing more than $80,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores all over the Bay Area, was arrested for a felony warrant with a bail amount of $400,000.

The officer transported her to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking.