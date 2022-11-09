Voters rejecting Measure K on Sausalito's first retail cannabis dispensary

Some argue Sausalito's Measure K would allow cannabis dispensary to have monopoly

SAUSALITO – A ballot measure that sought to allow Sausalito's first retail cannabis dispensary appears to be losing by a wide margin in Tuesday's election, according to unofficial election results.

Measure K, an initiative penned by principals from the canna-biz Otter Brands LLC and placed on the ballot after the gathering of enough signatures, had less than 28 percent approval in the initial results Tuesday night, with 1,394 no votes compared to only 541 yes votes.

Opponents of the measure, which included Mayor Janelle Kellman, said the initiative would strip local control from Sausalito's residents, though Measure K's proponents with Otter criticized the city for not having yet allowed a retail cannabis store since California voters voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in 2016.

Throughout Marin County, there are currently no such retail stores. There is one medical cannabis dispensary in the county and several delivery companies.