Volunteers power San Francisco Marin Food Bank in mission to end hunger

SAN FRANCISCO - Thursday, KPIX employees volunteered along with the people of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank as part of Paramount's nation-wide day of service.

One of the workers, Vladimir Machado, has packed up fresh food for hungry people for more than a decade and tells KPIX his service is because he was once a hungry kid growing up not far from the food bank.

"I remember being a kid not knowing next meal, not knowing where my parents were as they worked three jobs. I remember being the kid going to the church for a free sandwich and a juice box and I remember learning how to survive in this crazy world. That's why I come back to give back. I was once like the people I help."

Machado says last year the demand for food was not as severe as it is in 2022, with the need increasing by twenty million more pounds of food given out this year over 2021. We asked why his work, along with KPIX volunteers matters.

"We need each other because team work makes the dream work. What's the dream? To stop hunger."