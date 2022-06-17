Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Volunteers power San Francisco Marin Food Bank in mission to end hunger

By Reed Cowan

/ CBS San Francisco

Volunteers power San Francisco Marin Food Bank in mission to end hunger
Volunteers power San Francisco Marin Food Bank in mission to end hunger 02:17

SAN FRANCISCO - Thursday, KPIX employees volunteered along with the people of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank as part of Paramount's nation-wide day of service.

One of the workers, Vladimir Machado, has packed up fresh food for hungry people for more than a decade and tells KPIX his service is because he was once a hungry kid growing up not far from the food bank.

"I remember being a kid not knowing next meal, not knowing where my parents were as they worked three jobs. I remember being the kid going to the church for a free sandwich and a juice box and I remember learning how to survive in this crazy world. That's why I come back to give back. I was once like the people I help."

Machado says last year the demand for food was not as severe as it is in 2022, with the need increasing by twenty million more pounds of food given out this year over 2021. We asked why his work, along with KPIX volunteers matters. 

"We need each other because team work makes the dream work. What's the dream? To stop hunger."

Reed Cowan
reed-cowan.jpg

As KPIX 5's 3 p.m. anchor, community-issues reporter and Executive Producer over EPIC storytelling, I hope to get to know you and earn your trust. I promise, when I tell your story, I'll do my best to live my values about how stories can shape and change our world, always seeking to make visible what is essential to the stories that shape this beautiful part of California.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 7:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.