Fairfield grass fire forces evacuations in Vista Grande area

FAIRFIELD — All evacuations were lifted for a grass fire that burned dozens of acres in the Vista Grande area of Fairfield late Monday afternoon.

The fire burned more than 50 acres along Vista Grande near Capitola Way, north of Waterman Boulevard. Cal Fire also deployed crews to assist with the firefight.

Fairfield police, which assisted with the evacuation order, said the fire posed a "significant threat to life and property." There have been no reports of injuries or damage

What areas were under evacuation orders?

The City of Fairfield had issued a mandatory evacuation order for Palmer Circle, Bear Creek Drive, Cherry Valley Circle, Longview Drive, Skyview Circle, and Shelter Hill Drive. All have been lifted.

The evacuation zones were directly north of Vista Grand and Putah South Creek and southeast of the Rancho Solano Golf Course.

Evacuees were advised to head to the Lowe's on North Texas Street and Manuel Campos Parkway.

More flames in Fairfield

Southeast of that scene, Fairfield firefighters were also working a smaller grass fire in the area of East Travis Boulevard and Sunset Avenue. The size of this fire was not yet clear.

It is not known how each fire started.