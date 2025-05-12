Eight suspects arrested after a violent carjacking in San Jose

San Jose police have arrested seven teenagers and an 18-year-old man in connection with a carjacking in January.

According to San Jose police officials the carjacking happened near Waterford Park in South San Jose. The victim told police the suspects used their cars to block him in and assault him before taking his keys. This happened just after one in the morning.

San Jose police investigators said they used the department's Real Time Intelligence Center to identify eight suspects.

Seven of the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17. They have all been booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Police said one of the suspects was already in custody for an unrelated crime. A second suspect was arrested on March 27.

San Jose Police Department

On May 1 police arrested 18-year-old Hector Sanchez and four teen male suspects in San Jose.

The final suspect was arrested in Livermore.