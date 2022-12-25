Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week
SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.
CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour span
Livermore to Modesto pursuit
On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime.
As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway -- the ground units discontinued their involvement while the helicopter remained overhead.
The chopper remained overhead as the suspect traveled into the Central Valley on I-580 and then headed south on I-5.
A CHP fixed wing aircraft then joined with the chopper as the suspects continued their desperate escape attempt.
Meanwhile, patrol officers following at a safe distance were able to recover possible evidence that was thrown from the vehicle.
Air-21 followed the suspect to Modesto where he was taken into custody.
Oakland Pursuit
Shortly before midnight, a CHP helicopter crew responded to call to assist the CHP - Oakland Area officers with an active pursuit.
The chopper's arrival overhead allowed the pursuing officers to follow from a safer distance. While chopper crew followed the suspect vehicle, they observed one of the occupants throw a gun from the vehicle.
As the vehicle exited Highway 4 at Port Chicago Highway, the suspect vehicle ran off the road and stopped in a grassy area of the off ramp where all of the occupants were taken into custody. A firearm was recovered by a CHP units.
None of the occupants were injured when the vehicle ran off of the road.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
