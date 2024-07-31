Veterans advocate goes the extra mile to celebrate WWII sailor's 100th birthday

A San Mateo man who helps formerly unhoused military veterans is expanding his mission to reach more of the county's 24,000 veterans.

John Helin plotted for months to surprise Frank Abramo, organizing a 100th birthday party for the World War II veteran. Only about 119,000 of them -- fewer than one percent -- are still living according to the National World War II Museum

"For me, they're model men. I don't even know how to explain it," Helin said. "I just want him to feel like he's loved and appreciated."

Helin held the door as Abramo walked into the room, who was clearly surprised at the couple hundred friends gathered before him.

"I fought in the South Pacific mainly in the Solomon Islands on a destroyer," Abramo told the crowd. "So I say 'Thank you, God, I come back not wounded.' I'm still here to talk about it."

The party at the San Mateo Elks Lodge is just one of the ways Helin has served veterans for the past six years.

When KPIX first told Helin's story after he became a Jefferson Award winner in 2022, we toured the San Carlos warehouse where he collects donated, gently-used furniture that he uses to fill the homes of formerly-unhoused military veterans for free.

Helin, who runs his own moving company, has so far helped 800 service members turn their living spaces into comfortable places through his nonprofit, Our Mission Our Veterans.

"Yesterday I helped a veteran with two young children. They were sleeping on the floor. I was able to furnish their apartment," Helin said. "Every time, it's special."

Also special is Helin's annual veterans' Christmas party, which has grown to about 300 guests.

In the last two years, he's joined the local Elks Lodge and Lions Club. He's also been working with the county veteran's commission to develop a website so veterans can access information on a variety of services in one place.

Helin continues to create community and connect them to resources.

Sober for 14 years, Helin found faith and recovery at church. And that's changed his focus.

"Anybody that's involved with veterans, you're sleeping on the floor, you're homeless, whatever it is, I want to help you," Helin stated.

In fact, he recruited Frank Abramo to help encourage service members who are getting back on their feet. Abramo grew up in San Francisco's North Beach and served in the Navy during World War II.

Later, he worked at the U.S. Radiological Lab and Stanford Linear Accelerator. In the last two years, Helin asked him to be a guest speaker at his Christmas party.

But Abramo never imagined Helin would go to such lengths to celebrate his birthday.

"It's so special beyond words. I never thought I'd have so many friends come out and wish me a 100th birthday," Abramo smiled.

As Abramo, and his son, John Abramo, discovered, that's just how John Helin lives: He puts others first.

"There's no self involvement. He wants to share with the veterans the things that they deserve. They fought for our country and gave us the freedom that we take for granted. We all appreciate what John does," said John Abramo.

"It's my fourth quarter of life and I want to finish strong, help folks," Helin affirmed.

Helin said will keep plotting new ways to serve those who've served our country.

Helin needs more volunteers to serve more homeless veterans. Those wanting to help can reach out to his organization at ourmissionourveterans.org.