Vehicle dislodges from tow truck on I-580 onto BART track in Castro Valley, blocking service and highway traffic

A vehicle broke free from a tow truck on Interstate Highway 580 in Castro Valley and onto the BART tracks on Tuesday, blocking highway traffic and BART service on the Blue Line between the Castro Valley and Dublin/Pleasanton stations.

BART alerted about the obstruction on the tracks just after 3 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said a black Hyundai coupe was on a flatbed tow truck heading west on Highway 580 when it fell off and led to a crash with two other vehicles and involving "major injuries."

The CHP said all lanes of westbound Highway 580 were blocked at the location, and the number 1 lane of eastbound 580 was also blocked.

The Hyundai was blocking the westbound trackway, and there was visible damage to the trackway and the electric third rail. The vehicle flew across a

A vehicle that broke free from a tow truck ended up on the BART tracks in Castro Valley on Dec. 16, 2025. CBS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.