Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian who was trying to cross street in West Oakland

OAKLAND — Oakland police said a car crashed into and killed someone who was trying to cross the street Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near the 2400 block of San Pablo Avenue.

Police said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene, heading northbound on San Pablo Avenue.

First responders arrived to help the victim, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, and police did not share any other information about the driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-777-8570.