Vegetation fire burns next to Highway 280 in San Jose

A fire burned vegetation next to Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Fire crews put out a grass fire along Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose, August 7, 2024. KPIX

The San Jose Fire Department said on social media at about 1:30 p.m. that the fire was near 280 and McLauglin Avenue. It had burned three to four acres with a moderate rate of spread, the department said.

#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 2 vegetation fire near 280 and McLaughlin Ave. Fire is currently 3-4 acres with moderate rate of spread. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 1:07pm. pic.twitter.com/3z4vbdDN86 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 7, 2024

The fire burned west of McLaughlin Avenue along the Five Wounds Trail north of Coyote Creek close to a business park but it appeared no businesses were threatened.

Fire trucks blocked two right lanes of southbound Highway 280 during the firefight.

It was not immediately known how the fire started. Flames were seen burning at at least one homeless encampment in the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.