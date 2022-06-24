Vegetation fire burning in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A brush fire is burning in the southern part of Santa Clara County near Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Morgan Hill fire PG&E

The fire is burning in the Coyote area of unincorporated Morgan Hill near Hale Avenue and Live Oak, according to fire officials. KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted that the fire was in same area as a fire earlier this week that was sparked by a generator outside of Morgan Hill.

Pretty close to where that generator-sparked fire was the other night... https://t.co/3s0xuelW5g — Paul Heggen (@PaulKPIX) June 24, 2022

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted that the fire was 2-3 acres in size. There were some reports of structures being threatened and possible evacuations.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Hale Ave and Live Oak in the Unincorporated portion of Morgan Hill. First reported to be approximately 2 -3 acres in size. #HaleFire pic.twitter.com/o6mzsOZVdO — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 24, 2022

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as details become available.