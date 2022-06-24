Vegetation fire burning in unincorporated Morgan Hill

Watch CBS News
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A brush fire is burning in the southern part of Santa Clara County near Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire is burning in the Coyote area of unincorporated Morgan Hill near Hale Avenue and Live Oak, according to fire officials. KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted that the fire was in same area as a fire earlier this week that was sparked by a generator outside of Morgan Hill. 

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted that the fire was 2-3 acres in size. There were some reports of structures being threatened and possible evacuations.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as details become available.

