Vandalism at San Jose business being investigated as antisemitic hate crime

San Jose police are investigating what they say is a hate crime after a Jewish-owned HVAC company's vehicles and building were vandalized with swastikas.

Owner of HVAC and Insulation Gurus Lior Zeevi said he was disgusted to wake up to a call about something like this.

"It's the fact that people did it just because of my religion and nothing else," said Zeevi.

Zeevi is Jewish, but said no one else at his business shares his religion.

He called San Jose police immediately to report it. They came to the business, spoke with neighbors, and determined the incident was a hate crime. Police haven't caught the person yet, but security cameras did.

"It took them less than two minutes to do so much damage," said Zeevi. "They broke some windows, some side mirrors, the paint, the cars. The girls in the office got scared a little bit."

The vandals were wearing all black, making it difficult to find anything that could distinguish them. Zeevi said he is known in the community for his faith and is still processing that something like this happened.

"Every time there is a holiday or something, and the Rabbi is doing an event, he's going to advertise us because we're donating the food or something like that," explained Zeevi. "So, everybody in the community knows our name, they know the logo."

He reached out to his Rabbi, Mendel Weinfeld, for support, and the response was more than he could have ever expected.

"The rabbi put a post on his Facebook," said Zeevi. "I got hundreds of phone calls, emails, and texts from the whole community. People I don't even know that supported me and made me feel way better."

Rabbi Weinfeld said this isn't the first time they've seen antisemitism in the San Jose community, but it's not going to stop them.

"It's not just vandalism, they try to put fear in the hearts of the Jewish people, and what ends up happening is the opposite," said Weinfeld.

He said the Jewish people will come together to support one another.

"Our response is to do more goodness and kindness; that's always our response," said Weinfeld. "To add light and do good."

Zeevi doesn't know if these people will be caught, but he said he wishes people would stop targeting his community, or any community.

"I just hope this is the last hate crime happening over here," said Zeevi.