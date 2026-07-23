Woman found beaten to death near Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Authorities in Solano County are investigating after a woman's body was found near Interstate 80 in Vallejo Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Georgia and Steffan streets on reports of a possible deceased person. Officers arrived and found the woman, who was unresponsive, in the interchange infield located between Steffan Street and Interstate 80.

Firefighters were called to the scene and pronounced the woman deceased. Her name has not been released pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

The Solano County Coroner's Office took the woman's body for further examination. On Wednesday, the coroner determined that the victim suffered sustained blunt force trauma and succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are under investigation. The incident is the seventh homicide in Vallejo so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Stephanie Diaz via email or by calling 707-648-5430, detective Zach Horton via email or by calling 707-648-5425 or to send anonymous tips by calling 1-800-488-9383.