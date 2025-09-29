Vallejo woman dies after being pushed into oncoming traffic

Vallejo police on Monday said a woman who was pushed into oncoming traffic on Sept. 15 died over the weekend.

On Sept. 15, police were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Road West around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a traffic collision.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle and was seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital but died on Sunday.

Police said they learned that the woman had been pushed into traffic, and they are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Zach Horton at 707-648-5425 or Detective Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533.