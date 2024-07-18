Teen found fatally shot in Vallejo overnight in city's 12th homicide of the year

Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation after a teen died following a shooting late Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Carolina Street. When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers along with medical personnel provided medical aid, but the teen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's identity. The incident is the city's 12th homicide this year.

In a statement Thursday, police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jordon Patzer by email at 707-648-4278 or Detective Daniel Callison by email or at 707-648-4533.