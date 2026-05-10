95-year-old among 10 suspected of soliciting sex in Vallejo crackdown

Police in Vallejo arrested 10 people, including a 95-year-old, on suspicion of soliciting commercial sex as part of a prostitution crackdown last week.

On Sunday, officers released details about the operation, which took place in the downtown area on Friday.

"The operation specifically targeted individuals seeking to purchase commercial sex along Marin Street and Sonoma Boulevard, locations known for human trafficking and exploitation-related activities," police said in a statement.

During the crackdown, officers noticed several drivers circling the same blocks, stopping and speaking with sex workers. Some vehicles left the area only to return, which officers said is consistent with solicitation.

The suspects were arrested during multiple enforcement stops and their vehicles were seized. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 21 to 95 years old.

Several suspects were from outside Vallejo, including the cities of Fairfield, Napa, Sacramento, Manteca and Rosemead.

One of the suspects, who was driving a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, was found with an unserialized revolver in the vehicle, police said.

All 10 suspects were booked in to the Solano County Jail. The suspects' names were not released.

Friday's crackdown follows a similar operation on May 1 targeting prostitution along Marin Street and Sonoma Boulevard. In that operation, another 10 suspects were arrested.