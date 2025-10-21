Vallejo police say bulldog taken at knifepoint; 2 suspects sought
Police in Vallejo said they are searching for two people suspected of stealing an English bulldog from its owner during an armed robbery last week.
Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Marin and Kentucky streets on reports of a robbery. Police said the victim was walking his English bulldog named "Tyson" when a man and a woman approached and threatened him at knifepoint.
The suspects took Tyson along with his wallet, which contained about $100. Officers said the suspects fled the scene in a white four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord.
According to the victim, the male suspect is described as White adult who was tall, with long black hair tied into two ponytails. He was wearing a gray hat, gray shirt and black pants.
The second suspect is described by the victim as a Hispanic female adult wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.
Tyson is described as a white English bulldog with beige coloring on his back. The dog is not microchipped or neutered.
Police said a $500 reward is being offered for Tyson's safe recovery. Anyone with information about the incident, suspects or Tyson's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Richard Agoncillo at Richard.Agoncillo@cityofvallejo.net.