Vallejo police say bulldog taken at knifepoint; 2 suspects sought

Police in Vallejo said they are searching for two people suspected of stealing an English bulldog from its owner during an armed robbery last week.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Marin and Kentucky streets on reports of a robbery. Police said the victim was walking his English bulldog named "Tyson" when a man and a woman approached and threatened him at knifepoint.

The suspects took Tyson along with his wallet, which contained about $100. Officers said the suspects fled the scene in a white four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda Accord.

tyson-the-bulldog-vallejo-102125.jpg
According to Vallejo police, "Tyson" the Bulldog was stolen during an armed robbery near Marin and Kentucky streets on the night of Oct. 17, 2025. Vallejo Police Department

According to the victim, the male suspect is described as White adult who was tall, with long black hair tied into two ponytails. He was wearing a gray hat, gray shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described by the victim as a Hispanic female adult wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Tyson is described as a white English bulldog with beige coloring on his back. The dog is not microchipped or neutered.

Police said a $500 reward is being offered for Tyson's safe recovery. Anyone with information about the incident, suspects or Tyson's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Richard Agoncillo at Richard.Agoncillo@cityofvallejo.net.

