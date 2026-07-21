Carjacking suspect killed in shootout with Vallejo police, officers say

A man suspected in a carjacking died following a shootout with officers in Vallejo Monday afternoon, police said.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Ryder Street on reports of an armed carjacking. During a search, officers located the victim's vehicle near Mahogany Drive and Broadway, more than three miles away.

Officers initiated a traffic stop. Police said the suspect fired at an officer and Vallejo police returned fire.

The suspect was struck at least one time. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the suspect, but he was later pronounced dead.

Scene of fatal shootout involving Vallejo police and a carjacking suspect, July 20, 2026. CBS

Police identified the man as 44-year-old Rommel Delfin Querol of Vallejo.

Two officers were involved in the shooting were not injured. Police said the officers have been placed on administrative leave as investigations are being conducted, in accordance with department policy.

Multiple investigations are underway, with the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force conducting the criminal investigation and the city retaining an independent investigator for the administrative investigation.

Meanwhile, police will convene a Critical Incident Review Board to review the department's tactics, training, supervision and response.

Police said Monday that a town hall meeting on the shooting would be held in the next seven to 14 days.