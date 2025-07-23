Residents in Vallejo neighborhood urged to shelter in place amid police activity

Police in Vallejo urged residents of a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to shelter in place because of police activity.

In a social media post just after noon, the Vallejo Police Department said people in the area bordered south of Nebraska Street, west of Broadway, north of Tennessee Street, and east of Sonoma Boulevard/Highway 29 should stay indoors.

Vallejo PD: SHELTER IN PLACE due to police activity, go inside, stay inside if you are south of Nebraska, west of... Posted by Alert Solano on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

People outside the perimeter were told to stay out of the area.

Video shot from a chopper showed police units, including a tactical vehicle, outside a home on the corner of Sutter and Illinois Streets. An officer was observed deploying a drone in the area as well.

Vallejo Police told CBS News Bay Area Wednesday afternoon that the incident involved a possibly armed suspect who may have barricaded inside a home.

Police said they received a call around 9:45 a.m. from a caller who reported that a suspect brandished a firearm before running. According to officers, it is not believed to be an active shooter situation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.