Vallejo police say woman pushed from vehicle during 16-mile pursuit; driver arrested

Police in Vallejo said they arrested a driver on multiple felony charges following a pursuit over the weekend that covered nearly 16 miles.

According to officers, the pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Florida Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the vehicle, a black Honda Accord, had what they described as "excessively" tinted windows and no license plate.

As officers approached, police said the driver accelerated and fled on city streets, leading to a pursuit in which the driver failed to stop at stop signs, drove the wrong way and passed vehicles on the shoulder.

During the pursuit, police said a woman was seen exiting the Honda while it was moving, near Georgia and Steffan streets. Officers later found the woman hiding behind a parked truck.

The woman told officers that she was pushed out of the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Officers said they also saw the driver throw a firearm from the vehicle near Solano Avenue, which was recovered. A records check determined the firearm was reported stolen from Memphis, Tennessee, according to police.

Scene following a 16-mile pursuit that began in Vallejo and ended along Interstate 780 in Benicia, Feb. 21, 2026. Vallejo Police Department

The pursuit ended at eastbound Interstate 780 near the Southampton Road exit in Benicia. Police were able to detain the driver without further incident.

The driver, whose name was not released, was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including evading, possession of a stolen firearm and battery causing serious bodily injury.