Man found dead behind Vallejo Police Department headquarters was shot, officers say

Police in Vallejo have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found fatally shot near police department headquarters earlier this week.

Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, officers were alerted to a possibly deceased person near Georgia Street and the railroad tracks that run behind the station. Officers found an adult male who was unresponsive near the tracks, and firefighters pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Police at the scene were unable to determine the cause of the man's death due to the body's condition and exposure to the elements. The body was taken to the Solano County coroner for further examination.

On Wednesday, the coroner said the results of an autopsy found the man had sustained at least one gunshot wound. Police said the circumstances surrounding the man's death are still under investigation.

The man's identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said the incident was the first homicide in Vallejo in 2026.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Diaz over email or by calling 707-648-5430, or Detective Zach Horton over email or by calling 707-648-5425. Tips can also be sent anonymously by calling 800-488-9383.