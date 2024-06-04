Abandoned house goes up in flames in Vallejo; fire damages neighboring home

Fire swept through an abandoned home in Vallejo overnight, damaging a neighboring house and leaving a family in that home displaced.

The Vallejo Fire Department said the fire on the 700 block of Alameda Street was called in at about 2:30 a.m. with the caller stating the house was completely engulfed with flames through the roof.

An abandoned home burns on the 700 block of Alameda Street in Vallejo, June 4, 2024. Vallejo Fire Department

The firefighters who arrived recognized the house as abandoned and took up a defensive attack to protest the two neighboring homes. The fire was controlled in about 30 minutes but not before the neighboring house to the north was damaged, the Fire Department said.

Seven people in the damaged home were displaced and staying with relatives, the Fire Department said. The other neighboring home had minor heat damage from the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released, the department said. Units were still at the scene and Alameda Street was still closed down as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.