Vallejo police take sex offender into custody after ankle monitor stops transmitting

A convicted sex offender in Solano County was taken into custody last week for an alleged parole violation after his ankle monitor stopped working, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Vallejo police officers were called to the 2000 block of Springs Road, near Oakwood Avenue, on reports of a parolee at large.

Police said the parolee was described as a high-risk sex offender whose ankle monitor stopped transmitting, which violated the terms of his parole. The man's parole agent also told officers that the man had a history of assaulting law enforcement.

When police arrived, they searched the area but did not find the suspect. A member of the community told officers about where the suspect was recently seen and the search continued.

Officers returned to the original location and found a man matching the suspect's description. After confirming the man's identity, police said they took him into custody without incident and contacted his parole agent.

Police did not release the suspect's name.

"Information provided by a community member, combined with the continued efforts of patrol officers, helped VPD locate and safely take the parolee into custody," police said in a statement.

The man was booked into the Solano County Jail.