Woman shot to death at Vallejo apartment complex near ferry terminal

A woman was shot to death at an apartment complex in Vallejo on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Vallejo Police Department said in a press release that the shooting happened at about 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on the 200 block of Maine Street, where the Longshore Cove apartment complex is located just east of the ferry terminal.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The officers began providing first aid until medics arrived, but despite their efforts she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose any suspect information and said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation.

The identity of the victim was withheld until the Solano County Coroner's Office notified her family members.

It was the 15th homicide in Vallejo in 2025.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact Detective Jaleesa Bradshaw at (707) 648-4524 or Jaleesa.Bradshaw@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Zach Horton at (707) 648-5425 or Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-488-9383.