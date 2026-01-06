2 teens suspected in deadly Vallejo shooting turn themselves in, police say

Police in Vallejo announced Monday the arrest of two juveniles in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at a home last year.

On the afternoon of Sep. 11, officers were called to a residence on the 100 block of Carolina Street on reports of a shooting. During a sweep of the home, officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

During the investigation, detectives identified two juvenile suspects and presented the case to the Solano County District Attorney's Office on Dec. 16. The DA filed murder charges against both teens and arrest warrants were issued.

Police said one of the suspects turned himself in around 7 p.m. on Jan. 2, while the other suspect turned himself in around 7 p.m. Monday. Both teens were booked into the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Due to their ages, the suspects' identities have not been released.