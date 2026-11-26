A motorcyclist died of his injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Vallejo on Wednesday, the police department said.

The crash happened at about 5:41 p.m. on Tennessee Street near Amador Street. Police said in a press release that dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash and when officers arrived, they found the man who had been riding the motorcyclist in the roadway.

The motorcyclist was alert and conscious while medics and first responders arrived to take him to a hospital, police said. The woman who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene, and declined medical assistance police said.

The investigation determined that the vehicle was exiting a parking lot onto Tennessee Avenue, resulting in the collision with the motorcyclist, according to police, who added that speed or impairment were not factors in the crash.

Several hours after the incident, the coroner's office told the department the motorcyclist had died of his injuries at the hospital. His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

It was the 12th fatal traffic collision in the city in 2026.

Anyone with information about the crash was encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department