Multi-vehicle crash in Vallejo kills 1, injures 3

A crash Monday afternoon involving three vehicles in Vallejo left one person dead and three others injured, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 4:46 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ascot Parkway and Sterling Street. Vallejo police said a preliminary investigation indicated that a 2004 gray Toyota Solara was heading north on Ascot Parkway when for some reason the driver crossed the center median and collided with a 2009 white Chevy Traverse heading south on Ascot.

The force of the collision pushed the Traverse into a 1992 blue Nissan Sentra which was also traveling southbound on Ascot. The vehicles came to rest at the intersection and all parties remained at the scene, police said.

A passenger in the Toyota was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, police said. The victim was not identified pending notification of his family by the Solano County Sheriff/Coroner's Office.

The Toyota driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said. Two occupants of the Traverse, the driver and a juvenile passenger, were also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The three occupants of the Sentra declined medical treatment and were released from the scene, police said.

It was the ninth traffic-related fatality in Vallejo in 2024.

The cause of the crash and other contributing factors were still being investigated Tuesday but police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the crash to contact Sergeant L. Alamon at (707) 648-4329 or by email at Lenard.Alamon@cityofvallejo.net.