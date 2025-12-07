Vallejo police investigate deadly shooting on Woodside Road

An investigation is underway in Vallejo after a person was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to Woodside Road, where they found an unresponsive male lying in front of a home, police said.

Officers said he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene, police said. His identification has not been released.

The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division took over the investigation.

No information about a suspect or motive was known.

This marked Vallejo's 16th homicide this year.