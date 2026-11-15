Vallejo police investigating deadly early morning crash, possible alcohol impairment of driver

Vallejo police are investigating after an early morning two-vehicle crash left one person dead and two more severely injured, officials said on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m., police said, at the intersection of Tennessee and Monterey streets. Responding officers found that two vehicles had collided, and there were three people inside the vehicles who had been severely injured.

A woman ended up dying at the scene, police said. She was the driver of one of the involved vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle, also a woman, sustained serious injuries, as well as a man that was a passenger in the same vehicle, according to police.

Both the man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital for care. The Solano County Sheriff's Coroner Office has not yet released the identity of the person who was killed.

Police said that the surviving driver showed indications of possible alcohol impairment, but toxicology results are still pending.

The crash remains under investigation by authorities.