Vallejo police seek driver who fled scene after pedestrian killed in multi-car crash

Police in Vallejo are searching for a driver who they said left the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in which a pedestrian was killed over the weekend.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street after receiving a report of a traffic collision involving more than one vehicle and a pedestrian. Police, along with emergency medical services went to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders found the pedestrian, an adult female with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman's name has not been released.

Two other people involved in the collision were injured and were taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said two vehicles and the pedestrian were involved in the collision. Officers also learned that one of the drivers had fled the scene on foot before police and first responders arrived.

Police did not provide a description of the driver who left the scene.

The crash is the second fatal traffic collision investigated by Vallejo police so far this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Petrie of Vallejo police at 707-648-4329 or by emailing Nicholas.Petrie@cityofvallejo.net.