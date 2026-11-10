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Man convicted in murder, shooting at Benicia officers sentenced to 146 years to life

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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A judge in Solano County has sentenced a man convicted of multiple felonies, including second-degree murder and attempted murder of a police officer, to over a century behind bars.

According to the Benicia Police Department, David Magana received a sentence of 146 years to life following a crime spree that took place in March 2024. Magana was convicted in June on seven different counts.

Magana was arrested during a March 15, 2024 confrontation with officers on Interstate 780. Officers pulled over Magana's vehicle, which was associated with an armed robbery.

During the traffic stop, police said officers were fired upon. Additional shots were fired as the driver ran towards the center median.

Police arrested the driver, later identified as Magana and recovered the firearm, which was buried under brush.

David Ochoa Magaña
David Ochoa Magaña Vallejo Police Department

Vallejo police later identified Ochoa as the suspect in the killing of a man who was found dead in the 2000 block of Garnet Circle.

"The extent of Magana's crimes extended to multiple cities in the Bay Area.  In fact, eight different agencies were involved in providing testimony at the trial," Benicia police said following Magana's conviction.

Police said Magana was found guilty of a March 4, 2024 robbery with the use of a firearm and a second-degree murder with a firearm that took place on March 10, 2024.  

In addition to the above offenses, Magana was also convicted of robbery, shooting at a vehicle, felony evading a police officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person owning / possessing ammunition.

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