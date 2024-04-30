Watch CBS News
Suspect in Vallejo homicide identified as man already in jail for attempted murder of police officer

Police in Vallejo have identified a suspect in a March homicide, the department said Monday.

David Ochoa Magana, 39, of Vallejo, is suspected of killing a man who was found dead in the 2000 block of Garnet Circle on March 16.

According to police, Magana was already incarcerated at the Solano County Jail, but the District Attorney's Office has charged him with murder.

According to jail records, Magana was initially arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill a Benicia police officer in March.

