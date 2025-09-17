Valkyries fans bring energy to San Jose in team's first home playoff game

Valkyries fans head to San Jose for team's first home playoff game

The Golden State Valkyries are hosting their first-ever home playoff game away from home, at the SAP Center in San Jose.

"It's really great to see the city in violet," said San Jose native Rosanne Hernandez.

Hernandez became a Valkyries fan as soon as the team was announced.

She's traveled up to San Francisco to attend games, but this one in San Jose is extra special.

"It's more convenient for me because I do live here," Hernandez explained.

She enjoyed her normal routine before the game, San Pedro Market, some Playback coffee, and then down the street to SAP Center.

She feels fortunate the game is happening so close, but she was ready to travel anywhere.

"Wherever they'll be, I'll be, for sure," said Hernandez. "I thought maybe even Oakland, but when they said SAP, I was even more excited. I was like I need to get tickets. I need to get my friends."

The AC Hotel San Jose, just a few blocks from the arena, was decked out in violet and black to welcome Valkyries fans to the South Bay.

General Manager Fernando Vazquez wanted to make the space inviting.

"I believe that it is a great opportunity for the city as we're showcasing a local team as well too and it's bringing more business to the local hotels in the community," said Vazquez.

While the block party was still being set up, some of the Valkyrie's team members were arriving extra early.

"Balhalla South Bay," stated in-arena host Ari Waller.

Waller says they always shout out the South Bay during games, and SAP Center already feels like home.

"I have to say, they've already welcomed us as family," said Waller. "Even within the NHL season, they were one of the teams to really embrace us, welcoming us to the Bay. So it's only fitting."

Hernandez believes the energy at SAP is going to help the Valkyries flip the script for playoff Game 2 and take home the win.

"We're going to win," Hernandez stated. "For sure. We're going to win. Because they're at home. They're going to just feed off of our vibes, feed off of our energy and they'll just love it."