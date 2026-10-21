Valkyries fans pack Oakland bar to cheer on team as playoff series shifts to Atlanta

The Golden State Valkyries left Ballhalla to take on the Dream in Atlanta for game 3 of the WNBA Finals. Despite it being an away game, fans were still sporting violet and went to mini Ballhallas around the Bay Area to cheer on their team.

Oakland United Beerworks was packed with Valkyrie fans. It was a busy night as 12 different brews were flowing from the tap.

"Tonight is about as busy as I've seen it," Chris Ritter, a co-owner of Oakland United Beerworks, said.

Oakland United is in the Valkyries bar network. This place started showing games last year and over time has developed a following.

Now, it's partnered with the Valks and has team gear to hand out for all the postseason games. Ritter says that while the team plays at Chase Center in San Francisco, they embody the spirit of the Town.

"Oakland is a state of mind," Ritter said. "Oakland is one of those places that it is never easy. You're always working, but you really live this place. You have to really love this place. Most people who stay here for a period of time really understand how unique it is. And the Valkyries, it's hard to express. They have that spirit."

Fans have made Oakland United their home away from home. People bring their pooches and gather with friends to watch their favorite team.

"Oakland United really feels like a neighborhood bar," Jessica Chesnutt said. "Feels like a Cheers. We have regulars come here all the time."

Oakland United originally was located closer to the proposed waterfront ballpark for the Athletics. When that fell through, it moved more into the heart of Jack London Square. Teaming up with the Valkyries has been one of the keys to this brewery's success.

"They've been incredible in helping the small business in Oakland really bring in a lot of people," Ritter said. "You know, small businesses never easy. When you get people who are backing you, like the Valkyries, it means a lot to us and will always be loyal to them as a result."

With the Game 3 loss, the Valkyries are now down 2-1 in the series, but fans say the finals are far from over.

"I feel like you get back the energy you put in," Allyson Yuen said. "We're not going to put out that negative energy. We'll get it. We're fine."

Win or lose, Ritter is grateful for the lively crowd.

"We're going to miss everyone when the season is over," Ritter said. "We're hoping they'll still keep coming, right?"