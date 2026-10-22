Angel Reese, Dream overpower Valkyries 97-71 to take 2-1 WNBA Finals lead

The Atlanta Dream found their shooting touch and took a 2-1 lead in the WNBA Finals on Wednesday, pulling away from the Golden State Valkyries for a 97-71 win at State Farm Arena.

Angel Reese finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Dream set a franchise record for points in a Finals game and had five players score in double figures.

Rhyne Howard added 16 points and five steals, while Naz Hillmon scored 15 and made three 3-pointers. Isobel Borlase contributed 12 points off the bench, and Jordin Canada finished with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Golden State erased Atlanta's 46-40 halftime lead early in the third quarter, but the Dream answered. After the teams were tied at 49, Atlanta closed the quarter on a 22-8 run to take a 71-57 lead into the fourth.

"I'm most proud of the second half because the first few possessions were a little sloppy. I was really close to using a timeout," Dream coach Karl Smesko said. "They pulled together on their own and got it worked out, cleaned it up themselves."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 21: Naz Hillmon #00 of the Atlanta Dream reacts after a made basket against the Golden State Valkyries with DeWanna Bonner #24, Isobel Borlase #20, and Jordin Canada #3 during the third quarter in game three of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Borlase and DeWanna Bonner helped Atlanta build separation late in the third, combining for nine consecutive Dream points while Reese was on the bench. Atlanta continued to stretch its lead in the fourth and finished with a 26-point victory.

After shooting below 35% in each of the first two games, Atlanta made 49.3% of its shots Wednesday, including nine of 22 from 3-point range. The Dream also outscored Golden State 44-20 in the paint.

Reese made seven of 12 shots, both of her 3-point attempts and all five free throws. She became the youngest player to record double-doubles in three consecutive WNBA Finals games.

Howard followed her Finals-record six steals in Game 2 with five more, becoming the first player with at least five steals in consecutive Finals games.

Gabby Williams led Golden State with 15 points and eight assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 14, while Cecilia Zandalasini and Janelle Salaün added 13 apiece.

Game 4 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta needs two more victories to win its first WNBA championship.