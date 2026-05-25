Valkyries take on Connecticut Sun at Ballhalla. Here's how to watch.

The Golden State Valkyries are looking to keep pace with the WNBA Western Conference leaders with a matchup against the Connecticut Sun Monday evening at Ballhalla.

The Valkyries come into the contest with a 3-2 record, good for 3rd place in the Western Conference standings behind Las Vegas and Minnesota who are tied at the top of the conference at 4-2. The Sun have struggled so far this season, and their 1-6 record has them currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Through the opening stretch, Golden State been one of the league's stingiest defensive teams while also showing more offensive balance than many expected, showing their record-setting inaugural season was not a fluke. Janelle Salaün is solidifying her role as a foundational player for the Valkyries, including a 21-point performance in the home-opening win over the Phoenix Mercury which followed a 20-point showing in the season opener against the Seattle Storm.

Janelle Salaun #13 of the Golden State Valkyries dribbles against Aneesah Morrow #24 of the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Chase Center on August 11, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Thien-An Truong / Getty Images

For the Sun, one of the most encouraging young players is Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who is following her breakout season last year when she posted career highs in nearly every category. The former UConn center has become one of the team's most efficient players, shooting nearly 69% from the field so far this season while contributing strong rebounding and rim protection. Although she has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain, she was listed as probable for Monday's game at Chase Center in San Francisco.

If Golden State controls tempo and turns the game into a defensive grind, they're heavily favored, with most sports books listing the Valkyries at around -12.5. If Connecticut can speed things up and get cleaner half-court creation, the game becomes much more competitive.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun

What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 7 p.m. PDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

On TV: KPIX+ 44 / Cable 12 in the Bay Area, KMAX 31 in Sacramento

On Radio: 95.7 The Game, Audacy App