Pair accused of $2,500 medication heist from Vacaville supermarket, ID theft

Two Suisun City residents have been arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with an alleged crime spree involving identity theft and a heist at a Vacaville supermarket.

Police said Wednesday the arrests stemmed from a theft at an unnamed grocery store, which reported more than $2,500 in over-the-counter medications were stolen.

"Thanks to clear surveillance footage and a photo of the suspect's vehicle, a gray Mazda SUV, our responding Officer had something to work with," the department said on social media.

Officers were able to identify 42-year-old Jamie Charles Maurice Thomas as a suspect. With the help of undercover officers and traffic cameras, police said they learned the suspect was staying at a Motel 6 in the area. Arrest and search warrants were also obtained.

Detectives located the suspect vehicle in Fairfield during a traffic stop. Police said a second suspect, identified as 40-year-old Ondraya Wroten was driving, while Thomas was in the back seat.

According to officers, a search of the vehicle yielded what was described as a "large quantity" of over-the-counter medications matching what was stolen, along with fentanyl and a radio possibly used to monitor supermarket staff.

Police then served the search warrant at the motel room. Officers and detectives said they located counterfeit currency and fraudulent checks, along with stolen mail, passports, IDs and bank statements, along with a replica firearm.

Over the counter medications and personal information that police said are connected to the arrests of two people following a theft at a Vacaville supermarket Vacaville Police Department

The documents contained personal identifying information for about 80 victims. Police said an officer contacted at least 23 alleged victims, including a victim who said their home had recently burned down.

Both Thomas and Wroten were booked into the Solano County Jail. The pair are accused of forgery, possession of stolen property, possession of fraudulent checks and currency, along with possession of personal identifying information for 10 or more victims.