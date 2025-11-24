2 women arrested following retail theft at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Two women, one of whom had multiple outstanding felony warrants, were arrested following a retail theft at the Vacaville Premium Outlets on Friday evening, police said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., an employee at the outlets said they noticed a woman stealing several items of clothing. The woman was then seen jumping into a waiting vehicle.

"Thanks to that employee's quick call, and the detailed description they provided, the teamwork began immediately," police said in a statement Sunday.

A traffic stop and clothing that police said were connected to a retail theft at the Vacaville Premium Outlets on Nov. 21, 2025. Two women, identified as 50-year-old Emelda Miles of Richmond and 38-year-old Antoinique Bryant of Richmond, were arrested in the case. Vacaville Police Department

Police said they were able to track the suspect vehicle winding through the community with city camera systems and a drone. Officers also learned that about $700 in clothing was stolen and that the owner of the vehicle had outstanding felony warrants.

As the drone team spotted the vehicle entering westbound Interstate 80, officers pulled over the vehicle. Police said the stolen merchandise was in plain view.

The suspects, identified as 50-year-old Emelda Miles of Richmond and 38-year-old Antoinique Bryant of Richmond, complied with officers' commands were detained without incident.

Police said Miles had three outstanding felony warrants related to burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft, one of which had a $100,000 bail amount. Both Miles and Bryant were booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of shoplifting and conspiracy.

With the holiday season approaching, police said there will be additional officers working at busy shopping areas.