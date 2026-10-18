Vacaville man dies in solo-vehicle crash on Interstate 80

A Vacaville man died in a solo-vehicle crash early Sunday morning while driving on Interstate 80, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just before 3 a.m., the CHP said the driver of a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra veered off westbound I-80 and crashed into a tree.

Officers received an alert about the crash near the Cordelia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility scales and responded to find a single occupant in the vehicle. He was identified as a 23-year-old man from Vacaville.

The CHP said he did not appear to be wearing his seat belt, and he was unresponsive and had no pulse when they found him. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead

The CHP said he did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, and that while they suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor, the toxicology results are pending.