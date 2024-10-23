Vacaville Hells Angels member admits to being a convicted felon in possession of ammo

A Vacaville member of the Hells Angels motorcycle club pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced.

According to prosecutors, Kenneth Caspers Jr., 57, beat two people who were members of a different motorcycle club considered a 'puppet' (or subordinate) club of the Hells Angels.

Caspers beat the men in 2021 along with fellow Hells Angels members Michael Mahoney, Jaime Alvarez, and Dennis Killough after the victims were perceived to have broken Hells Angels' rules.

On Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Caspers' Vacaville home and found several firearms and ammunition, including 18 rounds of .22‑caliber, .25‑caliber, and/or .38-caliber ammunition in Caspers' master bedroom and bathroom.

Caspers has previously been convicted of several felony crimes—including a previous felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm—which bars him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Caspers is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 11, 2025, and is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

The three other defendants have previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced as follows: Alvarez was sentenced to 21 months in prison on March 21, 2023; Killough was sentenced to 46 months in prison on June 26, 2023, and Mahoney was sentenced to 37 months in prison on May 2, 2023.