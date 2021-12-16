UPDATE: Walnut Creek Police Arrest 4th Suspect in Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab Robbery

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) -- Police in Walnut Creek on Wednesday announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection with the organized smash-and-grab robbery at the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last month.

Police said the continuing investigation into the Nov. 20th organized retail theft at the department store this week led to the arrest of 21-year-old Antioch resident Jordan San Felipe.

The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 14, and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. He faces four felony charges of robbery, burglary, organized retail theft and possession of stolen property.

Investigators were able to follow leads and author an arrest warrant for San Felipe this week. The District Attorney's office reviewed the case and charged San Felipe with the four felony counts in connection with the Nordstrom robbery.

Prosecutors said a large group of suspects arrived in 25 vehicles stormed the Nordstrom store just before closing time at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20, taking an estimated $125,000 in merchandise. During the thefts, employees were also pepper-sprayed, kicked, punched and assaulted with a knife.

The Nordstrom robbery is one of several recent major thefts around the Bay Area recently, with others occurring in downtown San Francisco, Pleasanton, Hayward and San Jose.

The Walnut Creek Police Department is continuing to investigate the case in an attempt to identify and arrest additional responsible subjects. Upwards of 80 subjects are believed to have been involved in the large organized robbery at the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom location.

So far, only three other suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. On Nov. 20, police confirmed the arrests of 30-year-old San Francisco resident Dana Dawson on gun charges, while 32-year-old San Francisco resident Joshua Underwood and 18-year-old Oakland resident Rodney Robinson were arrested on charges of burglary, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. All three were charged with felonies.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact WCPD Detective Deng at deng@walnutcreekpd.com.