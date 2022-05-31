Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Lanes reopen following multi-vehicle injury crash on Bay Bridge lower deck

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- An injury crash involving multiple vehicles on the Bay Bridge blocked a number of eastbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. west of Treasure Island and initially was blocking the number 1, 2, 4 and 5 lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The nature of the injuries and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

As of 10:20 p.m., all lanes had been reopened but traffic was severely impacted, with the backup on eastbound Interstate 80 and northbound U.S. 101 reaching past the Interstate 280 interchange, according to KCBS Radio.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

